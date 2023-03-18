Thomasville National Bank Purchases 225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

