Thomasville National Bank Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 1,506,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,682. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

