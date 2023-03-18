Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces Dividend of $16.88

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 16.875 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.38.
Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
