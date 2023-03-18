Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces Dividend of $16.88

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 16.875 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

