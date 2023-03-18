Theta Network (THETA) Price Hits $1.09

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $22.17 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

