Theta Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.62 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $352.63 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00065878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,067,914,449 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts.Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs [announced Theta 3.0](https://s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/assets.thetatoken.org/Theta-white-paper-3-0-latest.pdf), which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

