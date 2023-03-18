The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,304. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average is $230.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

