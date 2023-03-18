The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,165,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

