The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,566,000 after buying an additional 49,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.