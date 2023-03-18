The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 1,139,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $252.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

