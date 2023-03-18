TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

TGTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,381. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

