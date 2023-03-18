Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,690,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

