Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.15. Tesco shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 198,632 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Tesco Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

