Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Shares of TRNO stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 801,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01.
Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
