Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 4.7 %

TPX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.05. 4,561,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.