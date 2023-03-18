Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 6,517,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,312. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.53. Telos has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

