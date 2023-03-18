Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Telos Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of TLS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 6,517,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,312. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.53. Telos has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telos (TLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.