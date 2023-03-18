Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $7.32. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile



Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

Featured Articles

