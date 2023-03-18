Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 6,913,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

