Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

