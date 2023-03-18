Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.