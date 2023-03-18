Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

