Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 27,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

