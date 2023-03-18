Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

TGT traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,174,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,094. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

