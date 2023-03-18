Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

