Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Tangible has a market cap of $73.80 million and $12,703.75 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00008209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.14301493 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,092.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

