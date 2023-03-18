T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 6.5 %

TTOO stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

