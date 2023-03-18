Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
