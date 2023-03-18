Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock opened at €96.52 ($103.78) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($79.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.87.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.