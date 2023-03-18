Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,160,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,694. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

