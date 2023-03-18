Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 2,986 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $64,876.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,784 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $71,019.84.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,645,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,744. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Sunrun by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 159,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

