SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

SXC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $708.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.