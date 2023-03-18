Stuart Landesberg Purchases 60,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Landesberg bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,499,857 shares in the company, valued at $849,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GROV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 845,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,021. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth about $43,039,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,304,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

