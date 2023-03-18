Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.04 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $83.86 million and $9.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.79 or 0.06655474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00065573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00023735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00048088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,161,187 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

