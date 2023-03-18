Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.77 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $81.77 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.17 or 0.06536946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,183,507 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

