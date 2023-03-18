Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
SSYS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 788,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,787. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
