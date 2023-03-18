Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 788,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,787. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

