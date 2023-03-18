STP Price Tops $0.0502 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and $22.43 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00032970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00206087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,391.41 or 1.00049535 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05076967 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $23,765,553.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

