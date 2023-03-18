Stolper Co Sells 8,080 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. 1,810,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,491. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

