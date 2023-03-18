Stolper Co Has $409,000 Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $2,232,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 156,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

