Stolper Co Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stolper Co trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,421,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

