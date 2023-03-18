Stolper Co Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 2,636,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

