Stolper Co Buys 4,725 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.7% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,422. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

