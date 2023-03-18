Stolper Co Buys 15,425 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 2.3% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in HP were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 23,967,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,122. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

