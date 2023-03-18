StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.