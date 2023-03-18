StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

VALE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 33,414,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,995,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

