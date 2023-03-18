StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.13.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $236.46.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,123,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

