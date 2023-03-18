StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Universal Electronics

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

