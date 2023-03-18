StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens upped their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

