StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 380,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,720. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $221.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,516,371.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

