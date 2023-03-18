StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.