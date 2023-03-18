StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGNA. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 2,706,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. TEGNA has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 79,215 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 382,244 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.