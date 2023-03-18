StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,750. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

