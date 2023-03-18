StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 903,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,830 shares of company stock worth $158,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

