StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance
SYBT stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 903,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
